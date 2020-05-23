Michigan United Methodist Church releases statement on president’s call to reopen

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

LANSING, Mich. – President Donald Trump on Friday labeled churches and other houses of worship as “essential" and called on governors nationwide to let them reopen this weekend even though some areas remain under coronavirus lockdown.

READ: Several Michigan churches and parishes to reopen after pandemic hiatus

In response to President Trump’s statement -- Michigan United Methodist Bishop David Bard has urged local churches to continue to seek the latest federal and state public health guidance in determining when to reopen safely.

MORE: Trump declares churches ‘essential,’ calls on them to reopen