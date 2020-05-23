63ºF

Michigan United Methodist Church releases statement on president’s call to reopen

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Associated Press

FILE - In this April 11, 2020, file photo, a person films pastor Nicolas Sanchez, center left, celebrating Easter Vigil Mass at his church decorated with candles and pictures sent by his parishioners attached to their pews at St. Patrick Church in North Hollywood, Calif. The Friday, May 22 anticipated release of new federal guidance on resuming in-person religious services during the pandemic comes ahead of a week that was already poised to rattle whats been a weeks-long national balancing act pitting the call to worship against the risk of the coronavirus.(AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

LANSING, Mich. – President Donald Trump on Friday labeled churches and other houses of worship as “essential" and called on governors nationwide to let them reopen this weekend even though some areas remain under coronavirus lockdown.

In response to President Trump’s statement -- Michigan United Methodist Bishop David Bard has urged local churches to continue to seek the latest federal and state public health guidance in determining when to reopen safely.

