Detroit police look for missing 30-year-old man

DETROIT – Detroit police are seeking assistance to locate a missing 30-year-old man last seen on May 10.

Police say Christopher Ewing was last seen around 4 a.m. at his residence in the 19000 block of Westbrook Street.

Ewing is described as a black man who is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs 145 pounds and has brown eyes and medium length brown hair.

Police say Ewing is in good physical condition but may be suffering from a mental illness, according to a family member.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts can contact the Detroit Police 8th Precinct at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

