Detroit police look for missing 30-year-old man

Christopher Ewing was last seen at his residence in Detroit on May 10

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

Christopher Ewing, 30, was last seen at his residence in Detroit on May 10, 2020. (WDIV)

DETROIT – Detroit police are seeking assistance to locate a missing 30-year-old man last seen on May 10.

Police say Christopher Ewing was last seen around 4 a.m. at his residence in the 19000 block of Westbrook Street.

Ewing is described as a black man who is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs 145 pounds and has brown eyes and medium length brown hair.

Police say Ewing is in good physical condition but may be suffering from a mental illness, according to a family member.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts can contact the Detroit Police 8th Precinct at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

