Donation drive for Midland flood victims taking place in Livonia Sunday

LIVONIA, Mich. – On Sunday, May 24 a donation drive will be held in Livonia to help flood victims in Midland.

The event is taking place today from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m in the parking lot of Las Palapas Mexican Restaurant at 33308 Plymouth Road in Livonia. It is not organized by the restaurant.

On Saturday more than 800 volunteers traveled to Midland to help flood victims despite the threat of coronavirus. Many of the volunteers were from Metro Detroit.

