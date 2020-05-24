73ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

Local News

Donation drive for Midland flood victims taking place in Livonia Sunday

Metro Detroit residents helping Midland residents despite threat of coronavirus

Tags: Livonia, Wayne County, Michigan, Midland, Midland Flood, Donation, Charity, Flood Victims, Donation Drive, Las Palapas Mexican Restaurant
Sanford, Mich., resident Chris Conley points something out to his family members as they survey the destruction in downtown Sanford, Thursday, May 21, 2020. Much of the downtown was decimated by severe flooding caused by dam failures upstream. (Katy Kildee/Midland Daily News via AP)
Sanford, Mich., resident Chris Conley points something out to his family members as they survey the destruction in downtown Sanford, Thursday, May 21, 2020. Much of the downtown was decimated by severe flooding caused by dam failures upstream. (Katy Kildee/Midland Daily News via AP)

LIVONIA, Mich. – On Sunday, May 24 a donation drive will be held in Livonia to help flood victims in Midland.

The event is taking place today from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m in the parking lot of Las Palapas Mexican Restaurant at 33308 Plymouth Road in Livonia. It is not organized by the restaurant.

On Saturday more than 800 volunteers traveled to Midland to help flood victims despite the threat of coronavirus. Many of the volunteers were from Metro Detroit.

More coverage on the Midland flooding crisis:

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.