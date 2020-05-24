Pontiac man arrested after driving into telephone pole, fleeing, resisting arrest, police say

PONTIAC, Mich. – A 43-year-old man was arrested for driving into a telephone pole then fleeing the scene in Pontiac on Sunday morning.

Police say a witness saw the man drive into a telephone pole on Dakota Street and then flee the scene on a skateboard around 10:30 a.m.

Upon responding to the incident, police discovered that the registered owner of the vehicle resided less than a quarter of a mile from the scene of the crash. Police say a deputy went to the residence and located the suspect in the front yard and a skateboard leaning against the house.

Officials say the suspect picked up a car tire and threatened to hit the deputy when approached. The deputy ordered the man to drop the tire but he swung it in the deputy’s direction before dropping it. Police say the suspect then made a “fighting stance” and the deputy deployed their taser in response.

Another deputy arrived and they arrested the man without further incident, police say. Suspected opioid pills were discovered in the man’s car at the scene of the crash, officials said.

The Pontiac man was transported to Oakland County Jail. Officials say he has prior operating while intoxicated and resisting arrest charges. He is expected to be arraigned on Tuesday.

MORE: Local News