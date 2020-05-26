88ºF

Crime Stoppers offers $2,500 reward for information in fatal Detroit shooting case

A 25-year-old man was fatally shot outside of his Detroit home in April

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

Richard Carpenter, 22, was fatally shot outside of his Detroit home on April 21, 2020. (WDIV)

DETROIT – Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a cash reward up to $2,500 for information that helps lead to the arrest of an unknown suspect wanted in connection with a fatal Detroit shooting in April.

Richard Carpenter, 25, was fatally shot around midnight on April 21 in 14000 block of Riverview Street near Telegraph Road and I-96 highway, officials said.

According to his family, Carpenter received a call from a neighbor around 11:30 p.m. requesting a ride, which he left his home to provide. Carpenter returned home around 11:50 p.m. and exited his 2006 black Dodge Charger when an unknown suspect approached and fatally shot him.

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Crime Stoppers says all crime tips are anonymous and all rewards are paid anonymously. Rewards are paid when information offered leads to an arrest, officials said.

