Crime Stoppers offers $2,500 reward for information in fatal Detroit shooting case

DETROIT – Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a cash reward up to $2,500 for information that helps lead to the arrest of an unknown suspect wanted in connection with a fatal Detroit shooting in April.

Richard Carpenter, 25, was fatally shot around midnight on April 21 in 14000 block of Riverview Street near Telegraph Road and I-96 highway, officials said.

According to his family, Carpenter received a call from a neighbor around 11:30 p.m. requesting a ride, which he left his home to provide. Carpenter returned home around 11:50 p.m. and exited his 2006 black Dodge Charger when an unknown suspect approached and fatally shot him.

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Crime Stoppers says all crime tips are anonymous and all rewards are paid anonymously. Rewards are paid when information offered leads to an arrest, officials said.

