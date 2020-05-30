Watch live: Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan holds press conference after violent night of protests

Published: May 30, 2020, 12:50 pm Updated: May 30, 2020, 2:03 pm

DETROIT – Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan is holding a press conference Saturday afternoon after a violent night of protests in the city made national headlines.

Duggan will be joined by Detroit Police Chief James Craig, Maurice Hardwick with Live In Peace Movement, Rev. Charles Williams, Chair, Michigan Chapter of the National Action Network and Ray Winans – CEO of Keeping Them Alive.

The press conference is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. Saturday.

On Friday night, a total of 61 people who participated in a George Floyd protest in Downtown Detroit were arrested. The protesters damaged police vehicles.

Floyd was killed during a police altercation May 25. Former Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin, was arrested in connection with Floyd’s death. On Friday, he was charged with murder.

Floyd’s death has sparked protests against police brutality across the country.

