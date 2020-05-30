61ºF

Local News

Protesters clash with Detroit police late Friday night

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Jason Colthorp, Anchor/Reporter

DETROIT – After 11 p.m. on Friday night protesters clashed with Detroit police officers downtown.

Police were seen in riot gear and out in force. Around 11:30 p.m. a Detroit police officer warned Local 4 crews that they were preparing to tear gas the crowd.

Officers could be seen making multiple arrests after 12 a.m. Police said it was an “illegal assembly” and they tried to push the crowd back.

The protest started during in the name of George Floyd, who was killed during a police altercation in Minneapolis earlier this week.

A vehicle on East Congress Street nearly struck two people, according to Local 4′s Jason Colthorp. Colthorp was on scene Friday night.

