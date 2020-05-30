19-year-old man shot, killed during protests in Downtown Detroit
Detroit police investigating the shooting
DETROIT – Detroit police are investigating after a 19-year-old man was shot and killed during protests on Friday night in Downtown Detroit, according to officials.
Police said the man was shot at 11:30 p.m. in the area of Congress and Randolph by an unknown suspect who was in a gray Dodge Durango. The suspect pulled up to the area, fired shots into the crowd and fled the scene.
The victim was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit Police Homicide at 313-596-1290 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
