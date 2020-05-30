9 arrested, police cars damaged during protests in Downtown Detroit

Published: May 29, 2020, 11:34 pm Updated: May 30, 2020, 12:03 am

DETROIT – A “March Against Police Brutality” was held in Downtown Detroit on Friday.

It was a mostly peaceful protest -- but police cars were damaged and nine people were arrested, according to Detroit police Chief James Craig.

Seven of the people who were arrested weren’t from Detroit. Police are looking for a man who busted out a window on a police car.

Not all demonstrations across the country have remained calm. In Atlanta, a car was set on fire, and protesters also broke windows and spray painted messages on the CNN Center.

In Minneapolis an 8 p.m. curfew is in effect the entire weekend to try to keep the peace.

There was a massive crowd in Detroit earlier in the day and the demonstration continued well into the night.

The protest was held in the name of George Floyd, who was killed during a police altercation in Minneapolis earlier this week.

Derek Chauvin, 44, was charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Floyd was handcuffed on the ground, pleading that he could not breathe as Chauvin pressed his knee into his neck. Floyd, who was black, had been arrested on suspicion of using a counterfeit bill at a store.

Detroit police Chief James Craig spoke to Local 4 about the protests on Friday night after 10 p.m.

Watch Craig speak on the protests below:

Protesters confront Detroit police late Friday night

After 11 p.m. on Friday night protesters were seen confronting Detroit police officers downtown.

Police were seen in riot gear and out in force. A Detroit police officer warned Local 4 crews that they were preparing to tear gas the crowd.

As of 11:50 p.m. there was still a large crowd in Detroit.