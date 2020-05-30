Roseville resident shot at trailer park after ongoing dispute with man

ROSEVILLE, Mich. – A 35-year-old Roseville man was shot at Leslies Mobile Home Community around 9:25 p.m. Friday, police say.

According to police, the victim was shot by a 26-year-old Roseville man after an ongoing dispute. Both the shooter and victim knew each other. The victim is hospitalized in stable condition.

Police say the victim was shot once in the upper body.

Initially witnesses reported the shooter had fled the scene after the crime. The Roseville Criminal Investigations Division learned the identity of the shooter and started searching for him. He was arrested at 11:20 p.m. Friday.

The handgun used was recovered at a home in a neighboring community. The shooter is being held at the Roseville Police Department pending further investigation. Charges have not been announced.