Third Circuit Court closing all locations early Monday due to Downtown Detroit protest

Rally for justice started Monday afternoon in Detroit

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

Wayne County’s Third Circuit Court.
DETROIT – The Third Circuit Court will close all locations at 1:30 p.m. Monday due to the rally for justice against police brutality taking place. The rally started at 1 p.m. Monday.

Monday marks the fourth consecutive day protests have been held in Detroit over the death of George Floyd.

The court is expected to reopen Tuesday. All hearings and other matters will be rescheduled.

Floyd, a black man died in Minneapolis after a white police officer who is now charged with murder, pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes even after he stopped moving and pleading for air.

