Ann Arbor Fisher House opens to support veterans’ families

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – A new home in Ann Arbor hopes to keep loved ones of veterans close when they’re in the hospital.

It’s called the Fisher House, and it’s the first one in Michigan. It’s the 87th home that the Fisher House Foundation has funded.

The Fisher House in Ann Arbor opened on Tuesday and is 13,000 square feet. Plans for another Fisher House in Michigan are already in the works.

“A Fisher House is a ‘home away from home’ where military and Veterans’ families can stay at no cost while a loved one is receiving treatment,” according to the Fisher House website.

The foundation makes sure that there is never a lodging fee.