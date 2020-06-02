Detroit police looking for missing 11-year-old girl

DETROIT – Police are asking for help locating a missing 11-year-old girl.

Kalexios Perryman was last seen by her mother on Friday at 7 a.m. at their home in the 20500 block of Fairport. She was discovered missing at 1 p.m.

Perryman is described by police as being 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 183 pounds. She has a medium brown complexion, black and red braided hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit Police Department’s 9th Precinct at 313-596-5900 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.