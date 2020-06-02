LIVE STREAM: Detroit police chief, Mayor Duggan hold briefing on protests

DETROIT – Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan is expected to hold a press conference at 2 p.m. on Tuesday to address the city’s response to protests.

Who: Mayor Mike Duggan, Detroit Police Chief James Craig, and Denise Fair, Chief Public Health Officer for City of Detroit. Watch it live in the video player above at 2 p.m.

The fourth night of protests in Detroit against police brutality in the name of George Floyd started like the others, with a rally outside of Detroit Police Department headquarters.

On Monday, the group of 300-400 marched through Corktown, Mexicantown and then returned to Downtown Detroit. When they got to downtown they combined with another 150 protesters as the city’s curfew set in.

Detroit police say 40 individuals were arrested during Monday’s protest -- comparably less than the number of people arrested during the weekend protests Downtown.