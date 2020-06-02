40 people arrested during Detroit’s fourth night of protests, police say

DETROIT – Detroit police say 40 individuals from Detroit and throughout Michigan were arrested on Monday night during the city’s fourth night of protesting police brutality Downtown.

Police say 34 men and 6 women were arrested on Monday amid the demonstration. Only 16 arrestees were from Detroit and others were from surrounding cities including Taylor, Westland, Wyandotte and even Howell and Alpena.

Detroit Police Chief James Craig and other Detroit leaders have condemned violent behavior of some protestors who don’t live in Detroit but partook in Downtown demonstrations over the weekend. Craig asked those living outside Detroit to “disrupt” in their own communities instead of taking to the streets of Downtown. Most individuals arrested at each of the four protests do not live in Detroit, police said.

Some protesters have said they are tired of the city’s assertion that outsiders are not welcome at the protests.

Though Monday’s protest ended peacefully compared to weekend protests in Detroit and around the state, some defied an extended curfew that was in effect at 8 p.m.

Around 8:30 p.m. Monday protestors were still in Detroit, standing across from a line of police officers and vehicles prepared to clear the crowd, as they did nights prior. However multiple organizers -- including one brave 16-year-old -- addressed the group of protestors and encouraged them to leave peacefully, which most did.

The peaceful ending to Monday’s protest was the first Detroit has seen since demonstrations began Friday: 244 people were arrested and one person was shot (not by police and not related to the protests) during the weekend rallies Downtown.

Other cities like Grand Rapids and Lansing also saw more violent protests over the weekend.

