Man charged in connection with shooting of 3-year-old girl on Detroit’s east side

DETROIT – Timothy Johnson has been charged in connection with the shooting of a 3-year-old girl.

Johnson is facing charges of assault with intent to murder, and assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder.

The nonfatal shooting happened in the 7300 block of Nett Street in Detroit at 10 p.m. on May 20. The child was shot while sitting in her mother’s car that day.

Police say the child was in a car seat when at least two people started shooting at each other hitting the child in the crossfire.

READ MORE: Detroit police identify person of interest in nonfatal shooting of 3-year-old girl