Mother and child shot on Detroit’s west side after family argument

DETROIT – Tuesday afternoon police were called out to a home on Rutherford near the intersection of Rutherford and Pembroke following a family argument that could have turned deadly.

“The incident started out as a fight between a brother and a sister. Somehow a weapon was retrieved and the sister who was carrying her baby ended up being shot along with the baby,” said Commander Darrel Patterson of the Detroit Police Department’s 8th Precinct.

Both, the woman involved and her baby where taken to the hospital by the alleged shooter believed to be the victim’s own brother.

“Both of them are in temporary serious condition. So there’s no threat of them dying at this time,” added Patterson.

The suspect didn’t stick around to answer any questions.

“Right now we’re looking for the person of interest that is believed to be the shooter,” said Commander, Patterson.

Patterson says this just echoes the need for people to work their differences out with words and not weapons.

“As people we need to learn how to settle our differences without gunfire, without gunplay and that’s all too often the case here across the nation. It’s tragic. Thank God that the baby and the mother are listed as going to be alright. Hopefully the young man believed to be responsible for this incident can turn themselves in,” said Patterson.

The shooter’s name is not being released. But officers are still out looking for him at this time.

READ MORE: Click here for the latest local, national and international news