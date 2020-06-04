Detroit police seeking suspect after mother, child shot after family argument

DETROIT – Tuesday afternoon police were called out to a home on Rutherford near the intersection of Rutherford and Pembroke following a family argument that could have turned deadly.

“The incident started out as a fight between a brother and a sister. Somehow a weapon was retrieved and the sister who was carrying her baby ended up being shot along with the baby,” said Commander Darrel Patterson of the Detroit Police Department’s 8th Precinct.

ORIGINAL: Mother and child shot on Detroit’s west side after family argument

Both, the woman, 21, involved and her baby, 1, where taken to the hospital by the alleged shooter believed to be the victim’s own brother. Both victims are listed in stable condition, according to police.

Detroit police are now looking for Roderick Cephus Jordan, 28, in connection to the shooting. He is described as being 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds.

Police said he fled the scene in a 2015 Chrysler 200. Michigan Plate # EAT-9039.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit Police Department’s 8th Precinct at 313-596-5840 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.