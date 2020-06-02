Person of interest sought in deadly shooting during George Floyd protest in Detroit

DETROIT – Police are seeking a woman identified as a person of interest in the deadly shooting of a 21-year-old man during George Floyd protests Friday night in Detroit.

The victim was sitting in a silver Dodge Caliber in a parking lot near Congress and Randolph streets around 11:30 p.m. with two other occupants when an unknown man approached and fired shots into the vehicle. Police say all three occupants fled the vehicle but the 21-year-old victim was shot at some point.

The victim, identified as an Eastpointe resident, later died at the hospital due to his injuries.

The shooter fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction, police said. The suspect is described as a black male between the ages of 17 and 20-years-old with a short afro and light complexion. He was last seen wearing a surgical mask, dark hooded sweatshirt with a print on the back, bright yellow pants with a red stripe on both legs and Adidas sandals, officials said.

Detroit police are looking for a man (pictured) that is wanted in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred in Detroit on Friday night during the March Against Police Brutality protests. The wanted man was last seen wearing a hooded sweatshirt and bright yellow pants with red stripes on the legs. (WDIV)

Detroit Police Chief James Craig says there is no indication that the shooting was related to the protests.

On Tuesday, police released the photo above of a person they want to speak with in connection to this deadly shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit Police Homicide Section at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

Below are photos from the Detroit Police Department of the the suspected shooter and persons of interest who are believed to have been with the suspect when the incident occurred Friday night.