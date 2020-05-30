Updated Report: Eastpointe man shot, killed during George Floyd protests in Detroit

DETROIT – A 21-year-old East Pointe man was shot in Downtown Detroit as protests against police brutality ensued on Friday.

It was previously reported early Saturday morning that a 21-year-old male victim was shot after an unknown suspect fired shots into a crowd from a Dodge Durango amid the protests.

Detroit police’s updated report says the victim was sitting in a silver Dodge Caliber in a parking lot near Congress and Randolph streets around 11:30 p.m. with two other occupants when an unknown man approached and fired shots into the vehicle. Police say all three occupants fled the vehicle but the 21-year-old victim was shot at some point.

The victim later died at the hospital due to his injuries.

The shooter fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction, police said.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit Police Homicide Section at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

Protestors’ “March Against Police Brutality” was held in Downtown Detroit on Friday following the recent death George Floyd -- a black man from Minneapolis that was killed in a police altercation on Memorial Day.

Detroit protestors were calling for an end to police brutality and mass incarceration in addition to justice for black Americans killed by law enforcement. The protest began peacefully around 4 p.m. Friday and later became more chaotic.

Derek Chauvin, the officer that knelt on Floyd’s neck during the police altercation that resulted in his death, has now been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Floyd was handcuffed on the ground, pleading that he could not breathe as Chauvin pressed his knee into his neck.

