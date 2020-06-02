Pittsfield Township police seek 19-year-old who went missing after being released from jail

PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The Pittsfield Township Police Department is searching for a 19-year-old woman who was released from the Washtenaw County Jail around 3:40 p.m. on May 24.

She has not been seen since her release.

Police say Junisha Johnson is legally incapacitated due to a traumatic brain injury and a client of the Eisenhower Center.

Johnson is able to provide basic care for herself. Despite that she still needs medication and guardianship. She used to live in the Muskegon area where she has family and friends.

Johnson is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pittsfield Township police at 734-822-4958