LIVE STREAM: Detroit police chief holds briefing after fifth day of protests

DETROIT – Detroit police chief James Craig will hold a news conference at 2 p.m. on Wednesday to provide an update on the city’s response to recent protests against police brutality in the name of George Floyd.

You can watch the conference live in the video above.

Chief Craig will be joined by Deputy Chief Todd Bettison; Deputy Chief Elaine Bryant; Ray Winans, CEO of Keeping Them Alive; and members of the community.

Protestors took to the streets of Downtown Detroit for a fifth consecutive day on Tuesday to protest police brutality and racial injustice.

Tuesday’s peaceful protest became chaotic in the evening during a standoff with police and protestors who defied the city’s 8 p.m. curfew.

MORE: Detroit police rush protesters to make arrests Tuesday night after curfew

Chief Craig says multiple warnings were given to the crowd asking them to disperse, but still many refused to leave. Police began making arrests around 8:30 p.m., arresting 127 protestors in total.

MORE: Detroit mayor apologizes to journalists targeted by police while covering protests