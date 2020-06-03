Madison Heights restaurant gets creative to protect customers from COVID-19 before reopening

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. – Restaurants in Michigan are getting ready to reopen on Monday amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Doug Young helped open his Oakland County restaurant right before the pandemic hit so its big debut is happening again.

The Irish Tavern in Madison Heights opened for the first time on March 2. The restaurant had to shut down 22 days later because of coronavirus.

Young has embraced the challenge with creativity and transparency for his customers.

For the grand grand reopening of the Irish Tavern and his second restaurant, the Fork and Pint in Lake Orion, he is going above and beyond. He starts with a stringent routine to make sure the people cooking and serving food are healthy.

Young has also found a way to make it so the booths are isolated from one another. All the menus are disposable, or you can use a bar code to bring up a menu on your own device.

