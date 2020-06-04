Detroit Zoo to reopen June 8 for members, with new procedures in place

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – The Detroit Zoo is set to reopen Monday, June 8 after being closed since mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Members of the zoo will have an exclusive opportunity to visit during a special four-day reopening period. The zoo will start accepting reservation requests from members this Friday, June 5 on its website.

Related: Behind-the-scenes look at the Detroit Zoo’s otter exhibit

To start off, the zoo will limit capacity to 1,000 guests per day over its 125 acres with no more than 500 guests permitted on the zoo grounds at one time.

The zoo says after the special member reopening period it welcome general admission guests to book a timed ticket and it will increase attendance to 2,000 guests per day.

All guests, unless otherwise prevented by a medical condition, will be required to wear a face mask or shield during their visit.

If you don’t have a face mask, they will be available for purchase outside the main admission gate entrance.

Also, prior to entering you will be required to show your ID, membership card and digital or printed timed ticket at the zoo’s admission booth.

Most outdoor areas of the zoo will be accessible except for the playgrounds.

Indoor viewing areas including the barn, wildlife interpretive gallery and butterfly garden will be closed to guests.

Also closed will be The Holtzman Wildlife Foundation Red Panda Forest canopy walkway, the prairie dog bubbles and the giraffe viewing deck.

However, the red pandas, polar bears, wolves, barn animals, great apes, rhinos, prairie dogs and giraffes will all be viewable from regular public pathways.

The zoo says it has implemented enhanced cleaning procedures, including in restrooms where attendants will be monitoring capacity limits.

To find out more about the zoo’s reopening procedures click here.