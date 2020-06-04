Greater Grace Temple holds rally to honor George Floyd, promote peace

DETROIT – One of Detroit’s largest churches held a rally Thursday in George Floyd’s memory.

Escorted by police, the rally started on Woodward Avenue at the city offices in Highland Park and marched through the streets of Detroit.

It was one of several marches across the state Thursday with similar events in Saginaw and Kalamazoo.

Attendees said the message is that there are protests and riots and the public shouldn’t be confusing the two as the same. They believe that change is possible by having your voice heard.

The march was inclusive of multiple religious groups, with Islamic clerics, Jewish rabbis and other spiritual leaders involved.

“I think, right now in our nation, it’s critical that we come together,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “Not just black and brown communities, but everyone who sees the historic inequities that are playing out in a tipping point in this country. It is on all of us to be a part of the healing.”