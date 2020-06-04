Tennessee woman charged for bringing taser to George Floyd protest in Detroit

DETROIT – A 21-year-old woman from Brentwood, Tennessee was charged after bringing a taser to a George Floyd protest in Downtown Detroit last Sunday.

Police say a group of demonstrators was ordered to disperse in the area of East Adams Street and Woodward Avenue around 9:52 p.m. on May 31. Jade Caldwell allegedly refused to leave and was pursued by police. Officials say she was ordered to the ground by police and a taser allegedly fell out of her pocket.

Caldwell was charged on Wednesday with possession of a taser without a permit.

Sunday protest coverage: Detroit police clear streets after protestors defy curfew

A curfew for the city of Detroit was in effect on Sunday at 8 p.m. to curb violence seen at previous protests downtown. Police deployed tear gas and began making arrests after many protestors refused to comply with the curfew. More than 100 individuals were arrested on Sunday.

The city’s curfew has since been revoked after protestors marched in Downtown Detroit for a sixth consecutive day on Wednesday.

MORE: Protesters declare victory after Detroit police let them march without enforcing curfew