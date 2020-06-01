Detroit police clears streets after protestors defy curfew
Sunday protests remained peaceful, but did not end when ordered by city-wide curfew
DETROIT – Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan announced the curfew on Sunday to last from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m.
Demonstrators defied the order and were seen making human chains, symbolizing they wouldn’t leave.
Shortly after 8:40 p.m., tear gas was fired when crowds defied the curfew. Multiple protestors were taken into custody and shuttled on city buses.
Local 4 cameras captured one protestor appear to throw a tear gas canister back at a group of police who fired it.
Things calmed down after crowds were dispersed.
Police Chief James Craig spoke about the incident afterward.
