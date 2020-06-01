Detroit police clears streets after protestors defy curfew

DETROIT – Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan announced the curfew on Sunday to last from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m.

Demonstrators defied the order and were seen making human chains, symbolizing they wouldn’t leave.

Shortly after 8:40 p.m., tear gas was fired when crowds defied the curfew. Multiple protestors were taken into custody and shuttled on city buses.

Police escorted many protestors in custody to city buses for removal. (WDIV)

Local 4 cameras captured one protestor appear to throw a tear gas canister back at a group of police who fired it.

Things calmed down after crowds were dispersed.

Police Chief James Craig spoke about the incident afterward.

