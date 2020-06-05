Lowell police chief resigns after remarks on men who armed themselves against potential protestors
Armed men wanted to protect city after violent protests in Grand Rapids, police say
LOWEL, Mich. – Former Lowell police chief, Steven Bukala, resigned this week after making remarks on Facebook about four men who armed themselves against potential George Floyd protestors.
The controversial remarks were made after a George Floyd protest in Grand Rapids led to looting and vandalism.
- Grand Rapids protest moves into riot; looting, fires, heavy damage reported
- Grand Rapids clean-up underway after night of fiery protests
According to the Lowell Police Department, the four men armed themselves to patrol Lowell in response to the situation in Grand Rapids.
“So these fine young men called me today. They wanted to exercise their Second Amendment rights and walk down Main Street. They saw what happened in Grand Rapids. They said it’s not going to happen here. We have your backs. I thanked them for letting me know they were in town and to call if they see something,” wrote Bukala on Facebook.
Earlier this week the LPD posted and defended the four armed men on social media.
“Greetings just to inform you the public we will have four open carry Second Amendment citizens walking Main Street…. They’re well within their Second Amendment rights to do this. We are aware, there’s no need to call us,” read the LPD post.
Afterward the LPD apologized for defending the men on its Facebook page.
Grand Rapids based station WOOD-TV reported that Bukala has been with the city of Lowell since 1995 and was appointed chief in 2013.
