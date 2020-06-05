More than $4.8 million provided to aid Wayne County residents impacted by economic downturn

DETROIT – Wayne County will provide more than $4.8 million through a partnership with the Wayne Metropolitan Community Action Agency to provide critical assistance to residents in need due to the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic. The plan was approved Thursday, June 4 by an unanimous vote through the Wayne County Commission.

“The shutdowns and social distancing measures are essential to keeping Wayne County residents safe and healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Wayne County Executive Warren C. Evans. “However, they have taken an economic toll on many families. These funds will help economically vulnerable residents get through this difficult time.”

Using CARES Act funding as well as reallocating existing HOMES and CDBG funds, Wayne County will fund $3.5 million for rental assistance and $400,000 for food distribution. These programs will be managed by the Wayne Metropolitan Community Action AgencyMetropolitan Community Action Agency.

Rental assistance and food distribution will be available for low and moderate income residents. Anyone seeking assistance should contact Wayne Metro at (313) 388-9799 and or click here to see if they are eligible.