Woman dies after being stabbed multiple times in Detroit, police say

DETROIT – A woman died after being stabbed multiple times on Dickerson near Harper in Detroit Friday, police say.

The victim is a woman in her 30s. Police describe the stabber as a black man, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, wearing a blue, white and red hoodie. His age is unknown.

Police are reviewing footage from video cameras in the area to see whether they can find images of him.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

.