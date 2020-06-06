Detroit police investigate shooting, stabbing incident on city’s west side

DETROIT – Police are investigating a fight that ended with one man stabbed and another shot in Detroit on Friday.

Detroit police say a 48-year-old man and a 24-year-old man got into a physical fight around 5 a.m. in the 6000 block of Rosemont Avenue.

The 48-year-old man was shot and is listed in temporary serious condition. The 24-year-old man was stabbed and is in stable condition, police say.

