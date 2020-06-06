Grant Hermes makes debut as morning weekend anchor for Local 4 News

DETROIT – Today was Grant Hermes first day as a weekend morning news anchor for Local 4 News.

He will join co-anchor Priya Mann and meteorologist Andrew Humphrey and continue to report for various other newscasts during the week. We captured a few highlights from this morning’s newscast.

Hermes joined WDIV-Local 4 in April after five years at KWTV in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma where he was morning anchor and reporter.

You can watch the newscast in the video player above.

Read more: