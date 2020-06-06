73ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

Local News

Grant Hermes makes debut as morning weekend anchor for Local 4 News

Hermes joined WDIV-Local 4 in April

Tags: News, Grant Hermes, Priya Mann, Local 4 News, WDIV, Station, Newscast, Weekend Newscast, Weekend Morning News, News Anchor

DETROIT – Today was Grant Hermes first day as a weekend morning news anchor for Local 4 News.

He will join co-anchor Priya Mann and meteorologist Andrew Humphrey and continue to report for various other newscasts during the week. We captured a few highlights from this morning’s newscast.

Hermes joined WDIV-Local 4 in April after five years at KWTV in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma where he was morning anchor and reporter.

You can watch the newscast in the video player above.

Read more:

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.