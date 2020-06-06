Metro Detroit gyms waiting for green light to reopen amid COVID-19 pandemic

DETROIT – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is lifting more restrictions in parts of the state.

It’s welcome news for many, hair and nail salons will be allowed to reopen statewide on June 15.

Metro Detroit gyms are still waiting for the green light to reopen, but there is reason for optimism for those in that industry.

William McCray is ready to open and after Whitmer announced gyms up north can reopen his phone started ringing. He said he’s been flooded with calls.

Smaller gyms and fitness studios are going to be at an advantage going forward, because one of the governor’s requirements is a small class size.

