Preliminary damage estimates for Grand Rapids riot set at $448,000

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Preliminary damage estimates for the Grand Rapids riot that took place last Saturday are set at $448,000, according to WOOD-TV.

The riot was held in response to the death of George Floyd. His death on May 25 sparked national outcry across the country and led to similar riots in US cities.

Floyd died after an officer pressed his knee into the Minnesota man’s neck for minutes, even after he stopped moving.

The preliminary damage estimates do not include other costs, such as overtime for police and fire and items stolen by looters.

Cities across the nation that suffered protest damage are already facing financial hardship from the coronavirus pandemic that led to an economic downturn.

Seven police vehicles were broken into and over 100 businesses reported damage.

Protesters started fires, smashed windows and started looting businesses after a day of peaceful protests.

Police were forced to use tear gas on the large crowd who refused to leave. Glass windows were shattered at the Grand Rapids Art Museum.

Protests calling for social justice and racial equality are being held today in cities across Metro Detroit.

In Detroit a protest against police brutality will take place outside Detroit Police Department headquarters at 4 p.m. for the ninth consecutive day

