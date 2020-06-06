Protests against police brutality planned across Metro Detroit today

DETROIT – Protests calling for social justice and racial equality are being held today in cities across Metro Detroit.

In Detroit a protest against police brutality will take place outside Detroit Police Department headquarters at 4 p.m. for the ninth consecutive day.

Protests are also expected to take place in suburban areas today including Novi, Romulus, Southfield, Warren and on Hall Road in Macomb County.

The protest on Hall Road begins at 4:30 p.m. today. A stretch of Hall Road is closed Saturday for the march.

Across the country protesters are rallying in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

Floyd died after an officer pressed his knee into the Minnesota man’s neck for minutes, even after he stopped moving.

Protesters marched in Detroit on Friday, marking the eighth straight day of demonstrations.

Just like with the last few nights, protesters continued to rally after the city’s 8 p.m. curfew. The crowd was loud, but not violent.

