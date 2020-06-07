72ºF

1 dead, 1 injured from shooting on Detroit’s east side

Two men shot by unknown suspect Saturday night

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

DETROIT – Two men were shot while sitting inside of a vehicle in Detroit on Saturday.

Police say two men were sitting in a silver 2005 Ford Taurus around 8:20 p.m. in the 5200 block of Lakeview Street when an unknown suspect fired shots and struck both of them.

One man, 27, was fatally wounded, police said. The other man was taken to the hospital and listed in temporary serious condition.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information can contact Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

