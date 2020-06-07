63ºF

63-year-old man found wounded inside vehicle dies, Detroit police say

Cause of death unknown

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

DETROIT – Detroit police say a man was found wounded at 11:38 p.m. Friday in the area of Elmhurst and Linwood inside a gray 2008 Chevy Aveo.

The victim was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries. Police say the cause of death is unknown and will be determined by the medical examiner.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260.

