LIVE STREAM: Detroit mayor announces creation of outreach team, outlines plans to use $31M in federal funding

DETROIT – Mayor Mike Duggan will hold a press briefing beginning 2 p.m. Monday at Detroit Public Safety Headquarters.

Duggan will be joined by Detroit Police Chief James Craig, Deputy Mayor Conrad Mallet, Board of Police Commission members Lisa Carter and Annie Holt, and director of Housing and Revitalization, Donald Rencher.

During the press briefing updates will be provided on the city curfew and recent protests.

An announcement will also be made about the city’s plans to establish a new community assistance outreach team.

Leaders will outline how the city proposes to spend $31 million in federal CARES Act funding for housing assistance.

Related headlines: