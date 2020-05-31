Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan announces curfew for city as unrest continues

DETROIT – Mayor Mike Duggan announced a curfew for the city of Detroit that begins this evening from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., adding that it doesn’t apply to people going to or from work.

“I have issued an order and as of this evening there will be a curfew in the city of Detroit at 8 p.m. It will go from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. and throughout the city, people cannot be on public streets or in public areas,” said Duggan.

The announcement was made during a press conference Sunday while Duggan and police chief James Craig were providing an update regarding the recent unrest and protests over the death of George Floyd.

“If you come to Detroit and commit criminal acts, you will be arrested,” said Craig speaking at the press conference Sunday.

Demonstrators plan to protest at Detroit Public Safety Headquarters beginning 4 p.m. Sunday.

“If you are worried about how to get to or from your job tonight DDOT buses will still be running,”said Duggan.

On Friday night 60 people were arrested while protesting in Downtown Detroit. That number increased to 84 arrests Saturday night. Duggan and Craig also addressed the unrest Saturday at a press conference.

READ: Detroit braces for third night of protests against police brutality

READ MORE: Detroit NAACP leader asks protestors to be cautious of spreading virus if they are ‘really concerned about black lives’

Stay with Local 4 News and ClickOnDetroit as this story continues to develop.