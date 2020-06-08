Marysville teen plays bagpipes outside to help keep morale up during COVID-19 pandemic

MARYSVILLE, Mich. – A Marysville teenager is spending his time during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic entertaining others.

Wyatt Clarke is only 15 years old, but he knew he wanted to make a difference during the pandemic. He got his first set of bagpipes earlier this year.

He’s a freshman at Marysville High School and heard about a bagpiper in Tennessee who is taking his music outside.

“I’m seeing smiles on everybody’s faces, because in this time right now it’s nice to see that somebody is trying to keep everybody’s morale up and music is just a way to keep your happiness,” he said.

Word spread fast about his outdoor concerts. He accepted every invitation and arrived in his kilt ready to perform.

“I can keep everybody happen no matter how they’re feeling,” he said. “If they’re feeling sad or angry at the world just play some music and you’ll be going on with your day.”

Clarke is on a mission to keep making music.

