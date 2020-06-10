Detroit rapper Obie Trice pleads guilty to gun charge after shooting incident in December

NOVI, Mich. – Detroit rapper Obie Trice plead guilty to a charge of possession of an unregistered gun on Wednesday in connection with a home shooting in December 2019.

The misdemeanor charge is punishable by up to 90 days in jail.

The plea comes after Trice was charged in February following a shooting incident at his home in Commerce Township on Dec. 6, 2019. An 18-year-old man had been shot in the leg after a domestic altercation and Trice was considered a suspect at the time.

READ: Detroit rapper Obie Trice arrested after shooting at his home in Commerce Township

Police responded to a report that someone was yelling that they had been shot at a home on Woodvale Drive near 14 Mile Road and Welch Drive, officials said. Trice was arrested for violating a friend of the court warrant for child support payments, with a bond of $16,900, according to jail records.

A second charge of aggravated felony assault against Trice was pending at the time of his arrest, according to jail records, but was not authorized at that time.

Trice’s sentencing is expected to take place in a few weeks.

Obie Trice, 42, is a former member of Eminem’s record label Shady Records. He left the label in 2008. He has released a total of five studio albums, including his latest in August.

In 2006, Trice’s car was shot six times while driving on the Lodge Freeway in Detroit. A bullet hit him in the head, though he was able to drive off the freeway to find help. Doctors decided the bullet was too dangerous to remove, so it remains lodged in his skull.