DPD officer shot in 2017, laid to rest amid push to change policing

DETROIT – Detroit Police laid to rest a fellow officer Wednesday who was mortally wounded in the line of duty. His funeral was both joyful and somber against the backdrop of protests and calls for changes to police policy.

In 2017, Officer Waldis Johnson was shot in the head during a shootout while responding to a domestic violence situation. He spent the next three years in the hospital unable to speak or move. He died on May 31st.

Inside the Unity Baptist Church on Wednesday, those on the force who knew Johnson spoke about his love of life and his drive to service his community.

“He just said we have to police this community because we are DPD and I love what I do and I’m going to do it to the best of my abilities.” DPD Chaplain Arthur Berry said. Berry said he was trained on the force by Johnson.

As an African-American officer friends said the challenges of the job were never lost on Johnson and the nationwide protests and calls for sweeping changes to policing were present during the funeral.

“Those who want to defund police they need to be sitting here today and they need to see the type of sacrifice that a true American hero makes,” Steven Grady said. Grady is the Chief of Staff to Detroit City Council President Brenda Jones who was unable to attend the funeral.

The city was unable to pass a memorial resolution in honor of Johnson because city council isn't meeting. Grady however did say Johnson was posthumously promoted to corporal and given a Spirit of Detroit award. The council also plans to pass a memorial resolution, sponsored by Jones, when they return.

But most of the day was a celebration of service and sacrifice. Laying to rest one of their own at the end of watch.

“We will always honor the memory of Waldis and we will never forget him,” DPD Chief James Craig said.

Johnson leaves behind a wife and three children. There is a fundraiser on Facebook set up for his family. As of Wednesday morning, more than $3,300 dollars dad been raised, nearly $1,000 more than the listed goal.