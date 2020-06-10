Warren police dashcam captures altercation between officer and Amazon driver

WARREN, Mich. – Newly released police dashcam video is shedding new light into the arrest of an Amazon delivery driver in Warren.

Part of the incident was recorded on cellphone, but another angle was shown to the public when the Warren Police Department released dashcam footage of the incident.

The cellphone video of the Amazon driver being violently arrested by police as he was making a delivery went viral on social media, but Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer said there’s more going on.

It's the video sparking outrage all over social media showing an amazon driver being manhandled by the cops after making a delivery.

“The officer had a legal reason to contact the driver as he was parked illegally,” Dwyer said.

Newly released dash cam footage shows the arresting officer doing just that. Police said the officer asked the driver for ID continually to no avail.

“The driver became argumentative and refused multiple requests for his license. In face he refused 11 times,” Dwyer said. “The officer took the driver’s the ground to gain control of him and the situation for everyone’s safety before it escalated further."

The driver was charged with resisting and obstructing a police officer, failure to obey a lawful command and failure to produce a driver’s license. He was also issued a citation for parking illegally.

Amazon released the following statement: