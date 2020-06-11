Detroit police are looking for man who stole dog on city’s east side

DETROIT – Police are asking for help identifying and locating a man wanted for stealing a dog from a shop on the city’s east side.

The owner of a detail shop in the 6400 block of East Jefferson left his business on May 28, 2020 at 7 p.m. He returned to his business the next day at 7 a.m. and discovered his 2-year-old female dog, mixed breed, was gone.

Security camera footage shows the suspect lifting the dog over the fence. The suspect is described as a White man between the ages of 20 and 50 years old. He has a receding hairline and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans and white tennis shoes.

Detroit police are looking for a man who stole a dog. (Detroit Police Department)

