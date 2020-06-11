'Warren police demonstrate the need for more training,’ Wendell Anthony with NAACP says
WARREN, Mich. – Rev. Dr. Wendell Anthony with the Detroit branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) has issued a statement regarding an incident between a Warren police officer, who is White, and an Amazon driver, who is Black.
Cellphone video of the Amazon driver being violently arrested by police as he was making a delivery went viral on social media.
The driver was charged with resisting and obstructing a police officer, failure to obey a lawful command and failure to produce a driver’s license. He was also issued a citation for parking illegally.
“The recent physical take down of Mr. Jaylen Bond, an Amazon delivery service provider, by a member of the Warren Police Department, indicates the necessity for enhanced training,” Anthony said.
View the full statement below:
