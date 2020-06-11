70ºF

'Warren police demonstrate the need for more training,’ Wendell Anthony with NAACP says

Amazon delivery driver violently arrested by Warren officer

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Cellphone video shows confrontation between Warren police officer and Amazon driver

WARREN, Mich. – Rev. Dr. Wendell Anthony with the Detroit branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) has issued a statement regarding an incident between a Warren police officer, who is White, and an Amazon driver, who is Black.

Cellphone video of the Amazon driver being violently arrested by police as he was making a delivery went viral on social media.

The driver was charged with resisting and obstructing a police officer, failure to obey a lawful command and failure to produce a driver’s license. He was also issued a citation for parking illegally.

“The recent physical take down of Mr. Jaylen Bond, an Amazon delivery service provider, by a member of the Warren Police Department, indicates the necessity for enhanced training,” Anthony said.

View the full statement below:

