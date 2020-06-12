Detroit police investigating fatal fire that has been ruled homicide, 3 bodies found

DETROIT – Neighbors were startled, some out of their sleep just 17 minutes after midnight, when a home explosion broke out on Helen Street -- leaving three dead.

READ: Detroit house fire being investigated as potential homicide after 3 bodies found inside

“I just heard a real big bang. I didn’t think nothing about it. But when I came out I see the house on fire,” neighbor Gilbert Rodriguez said.

Deputy Fire Commissioner David Fornell said the fire may have been intentional.

“We’re assuming that it was arson, but at this particular time the cause is suspicious but undetermined. We have two people in custody right now that we’re questioning and police are going to be treating this as a homicide,” Fornell said.

Police said the suspects were arrested on unrelated warrants -- but they’re still being questioned.

Neighbors claim to have heard gunshots before the explosion and say they even saw a person fleeing the scene after the explosion.

“Somebody was running from the house when I came outside. I seen the guy there earlier today,” recalled Rodriguez.

It’s believed that one of the three found inside was the man simply known as “Greedy,” who had lived in the home for year.

“He was a good, guy, man. He was a real good guy,” Rodriguez said.

“Greedy was alright but you mostly see him messing with that motorcycle right there. I’m sorry for whatever happened to him 'cause I’m gonna miss him,” said Mitchell.

The fire is under investigation. Investigators are working to determine how the two victims died.