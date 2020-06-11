DETROIT – Police took two men in for questioning Thursday after the bodies of three men and an unidentified pet were found in a burned house on Detroit’s east side.

Police said they are investigating the incident as a potential homicide and are unsure if the men inside died before the fire started.

The fire happened just after 12:15 a.m. on Hellen Street, near Seven Mile Road. Witnesses said they saw someone run from the property at about that time.

Police said the fire could have started in the living room and could have been an arson to cover up the cause of death of the men inside.

Deputy Commissioner David Fornell of the Detroit fire department said the bodies inside were so badly burned that they couldn’t be recognized, but neighbors believe the man -- known by most as Greedy -- who’s lived there for seven years was inside.

“Greedy was the best guy in the world. He do anything for anyone you know. He was a real good guy, a real good guy,” said neighbor Gilbert Rodriguez.

Police said the next step is identifying the bodies and finding out how they died before they can potentially press charges on the men taken into custody.

The investigation is ongoing.