Michigan’s ban on evictions, protections for jail inmates extended

DETROIT – Michigan’s ban on evictions amid the coronavirus pandemic has been extended until June 30.

On Thursday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed Executive Order 2020-118 to extend the duration of protections for tenants and mobile home owners from being evicted from their home until June 30. The order was set to expire at the end of Thursday.

Whitmer also signed Executive Order 2020-119 to extend protections for vulnerable populations in Michigan’s county jails, local lockups and juvenile detention centers until July 9.

“By extending the protection against eviction for non-payment we can ensure that COVID-19-infected individuals and vulnerable populations can isolate in the safety of their homes while continuing to protect incarcerated persons in our prisons, jails, and juvenile detention centers,” Whitmer said. “These orders will ensure that we can continue to flatten the curve, avoid a second wave of infection, and protect the heroes serving on the front lines of this crisis.”

Whitmer’s office said Executive Order 2020-118 also relieves courts from certain statutory restrictions so they can stay eviction-related proceedings until after the COVID-19 emergency has passed.

Executive Order 2020-119 temporarily suspends transfers into and from Michigan Department of Corrections facilities unless jails adopt certain risk-reduction protocols. Many counties -- including Wayne, Oakland, Ingham, and Macomb -- have already resumed transfers, subject to ongoing review, Whitmer’s office said. The order also allows local officials more flexibility in releasing vulnerable populations who do not pose a threat to public safety.

