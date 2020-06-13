ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- June 13, 2020
Here are this morning’s top stories
Trump reschedules campaign rally after Juneteenth uproar
President Donald Trump said Friday that he is rescheduling his first campaign rally in months to a day later so it won’t conflict with the Juneteenth observance of the end of slavery in the United States.
Trump administration revokes transgender health protection
In a move applauded by President Donald Trump’s conservative religious base, his administration on Friday finalized a rule that overturns Obama-era protections for transgender people against sex discrimination in health care.
Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 59,621; Death toll now at 5,745
The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 59,621 as of Saturday morning, including 5,745 deaths, state officials report.
Metro Detroit weather: Sunny, cool and crisp Saturday
More Local News Headlines
- Canada, US border closure: Here’s what to know
- What does Quicken Loans plan to go public mean
- How to talk to your children about racism
- Firefighter whose mom died at Sinai-Grace responds to lawsuit against hospital
- 18 restaurants, bars reopen in Greektown
- Community leaders meet with Warren police
National and World Headlines
- Biden’s VP list narrows: Warren, Harris, Susan Rice, others
- ‘Soft opening’ for census door knocking to begin next month
- Treasury chief refusing to disclose recipients of virus aid
- UN chief shocked at Libya mass graves in recently freed town
- World joins US protests but leaders restrained about Trump
Sports Headlines
- Detroit Tigers ace MLB draft, stock up on exciting offensive prospects
- NHL players not rushing back to rinks for voluntary skates
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.