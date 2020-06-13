54ºF

ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- June 13, 2020

Here are this morning’s top stories

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

Trump reschedules campaign rally after Juneteenth uproar

President Donald Trump said Friday that he is rescheduling his first campaign rally in months to a day later so it won’t conflict with the Juneteenth observance of the end of slavery in the United States.

Trump administration revokes transgender health protection

In a move applauded by President Donald Trump’s conservative religious base, his administration on Friday finalized a rule that overturns Obama-era protections for transgender people against sex discrimination in health care.

Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 59,621; Death toll now at 5,745

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 59,621 as of Saturday morning, including 5,745 deaths, state officials report.

Metro Detroit weather: Sunny, cool and crisp Saturday

