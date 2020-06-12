Community leaders meet with Warren police after Amazon driver’s rough arrest

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – Local leaders of the National Action Network were in Warren Friday to sit-down with police commissioner Bill Dwyer.

The meeting comes after the violent arrest of 23-year-old Amazon driver Jaylen Bond.

Dwyer met with NAN for about an hour Friday. While both sides said the meeting was productive, activists said it needs to lead to meaningful change.

NAN said the arrest of a black Amazon driver while he was working is not unique to the city of Warren.

A traffic cop in Warren was filmed Tuesday throwing Bond to the ground. Witnesses said the officer approached Bond because his truck was parked in the wrong direction.

Dwyer said the department had been receiving complaints about delivery trucks blocking traffic and city council wanted traffic enforcement officers to patrol neighborhoods. Police said the Amazon driver refused to show the officer his license.

NAN wants the police department to hire more diverse officers and have better training to eliminate racial profiling.